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TONOPAH — A burrowing owl sits on top of a weather sensor array as it watches the desert below. A few feet away, its burrow disappears into the sandy soil.

Beyond the nearby fence line, thousands of solar panels stretch across the landscape, turning Arizona sunshine into electricity.

The Sun Streams solar farm, located 17 miles west of Buckeye, is first and foremost built to harvest energy.

But it has also become home to what some people say is one of Arizona’s most recognizable birds.

Last year, Longroad Energy partnered with the nonprofit Wild at Heart to build a habitat for burrowing owls displaced by development. The project also gave researchers a rare look at how the birds adapt to living next to a large-scale solar facility.

“We’re still figuring it out,” said Deron Lawrence, Longroad’s vice president of environment. “Part of the research we’re undertaking is figuring out what that effect is and how the owls are affected.”

10 owls moved to solar field

In March 2025, Wild at Heart relocated nine owl pairs and one single male from a housing development about 50 miles away from the solar site. Motion-activated cameras now track the colony’s 30 open artificial burrow sites around the clock, while biologists monitor nesting success and survival.

For Greg Clark, Wild at Heart’s burrowing owl habitat coordinator, the project is the product of nearly 27 years of work.