A wreck Thursday morning near an Interstate 10 underpass is affecting traffic, officials say.

The crash is near the 22nd Street underpass, a freeway camera shows.

No details about the wreck that occurred before 7 a.m. were immediately available.

Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov, the state's traveler information website.

Information also can be found by using the AZ511 app or calling 511.

The Arizona Department of Transportation also posts updates on Twitter.

The department's feed can be found at @ArizonaDOT.

Freeway cameras operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation can be accessed here.