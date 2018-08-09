KIDS STUFF
Kids Night Out: Spirit — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Advance registration is required. Walk ins cannot be guaranteed. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17. $30 plus tax includes pizza and a shark to paint. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Fairy Tale in a Day: Acting Workshop — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will spend the day writing and rehearsing a fairy tale play, which will be performed at the end of the workshop. A series of improv games and activities will help facilitate the workshop. Sign up online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 10-18. No experience required. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 18. $55. 401-4833. troubadourtheatre.com.
Troubadour Musical Theatre Class — Troubadour Theatre. Students will work on vocal techniques and singing skills. Students will perform a showcase of group and solo songs from Broadway musicals for parents on the last day of class. Ages 10-18. No experience required. Eight classes. 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays. Aug. 20-Oct. 8. $115. 401-4833. troubadourtheatre.com.
Troubadour Theatre Acting Class — Troubadour Theatre. Students will learn about acting, play theatre games, learn theatre and focus exercises, and rehearse a play to be presented to parents on the last day of class. Register online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 7-12. All levels of experience welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Aug. 21-Oct. 9; noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Aug. 25-Oct. 13. $115. 401-4833. troubadourtheatre.com.
How Magnetic Are You — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Experiment with magnets and magnetic force. Explore push/pull magnetic art and investigate magnetic attraction and rejection. For Teens. 4-5 p.m. Aug. 22. Free. 594-5275.
Troubadour Theatre Improv Class — Troubadour Theatre. Students will spend class time learning and playing improv games. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 11-18. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Aug. 22-Oct. 10. $95. 401-4833. troubadourtheatre.com.