Discover these Southern Arizona authors

In all, it is a wild ride, easily consumed in small bites; each well-illustrated chapter is just a few pages long, true to the style of the History Press which publishes books of local interest. Patrick Whitehurst, who writes both fiction and nonfiction, is the author of the Barker Mysteries novellas. He lives in Tucson.

The Odyssean struggle to arrive safe at home is at the thematic heart of this debut novel by teacher, director and author Michael Wilkinson. In it, a young priest’s growing ambivalence toward the symbols and trappings of religion has eroded his belief in his own vocation.

Childhood abuse at his father’s hands has left Matt burdened with self-doubt, and he wears his inadequacies like a hair shirt. Carol, the woman with whom he finds love for the first time, is at once a comfort and a conundrum: Is she a temptress, luring him from the false security of his psychic hiding place and away from his already shaky path? Or is she the essential course correction that will guide him to self-realization and the fulfilling life that eludes him? Can he even commit to her, given his failure to honor the vow he made to the church?