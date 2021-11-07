Tucson authors with stories to tell

Green Valley resident Andy Lukomski is a retired businessman, a pit bull owner and, by his own admission, a devotee of medical marijuana. That last item, he says, is important for the reader to appreciate, as it explains his tongue-in-cheek, somewhat meandering approach to telling the story of how he launched a successful business provisioning prison commissaries. This is not your typical “how to succeed in business” handbook, although it offers useful take-aways and sensible advice.

Lukomski’s adventure in entrepreneurship reads more like a memoir, beginning with his upbringing in a Polish neighborhood in Michigan. He recalls how his business began and grew in a series of anecdotes about employees, warehouses, customers, and suppliers, freely interlaced with his opinions on any number of subjects that irk him, like organized religion, politics, and health insurance. The result is a fever dream of sorts, but the author does bring his message home: entrepreneurship is by no means an easy path, but success is possible with determination, a sense of humor…and, maybe, some edibles.

— Helene Woodhams “My Army Vacation and Other Struggles” By Eugene Lowe (self-published). $7.44 paperback; $5.15 Kindle.