AC Hotel Downtown Tucson hosting 'Wine & Dine' tasting events

With COVID-19 pandemic restrictions starting to ease and with vaccinations on the rise, the folks at the AC Hotel Downtown Tucson would like to toast our progress and welcome us back downtown.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15, and every Wednesday and Thursday going forward, the hotel at 151 E. Broadway will offer "AC Wine & Dine," a wine tasting event to showcase regional vintages.
The wines will be rotated monthly and the way it works is participants will get to taste from the three featured bottles paired with a meat and cheese charcuterie board for two. After you've had a chance to sample the wines, you can select one of them and receive a bottle to either drink there or take home.
"Downtown there's not a whole lot of wine bars so we thought we would try it out," said Nick Smith, food and beverage director at the three-year-old downtown hotel.
Smith, who has been with the hotel shortly after it opened, helms the AC Lounge, a tapas bar that offers guests appetizer-sized small plates and craft cocktails. The idea, Smith said, is for guests to have a drink and an appetizer in the lounge before heading out to dine in a downtown restaurant.
The inaugural Wine & Dine event will feature Arizona Stronghold's Tazi white wine and a pair of Provisioner Arizona vintages — the rosé and red. The cost is $50 for a couple, which includes the wine tastings, bottle of wine and charcuterie board. Details: marriott.com/tucson
Smith said business at the hotel has picked up since Gov. Doug Ducey eased pandemic restrictions last month and allowed business to operate at full capacity. Some of those restrictions, however, including masks mandates in most public places, are still in play in Tucson and Pima County in accordance with local restrictions.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch.