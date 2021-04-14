AC Hotel Downtown Tucson hosting 'Wine & Dine' tasting events

With COVID-19 pandemic restrictions starting to ease and with vaccinations on the rise, the folks at the AC Hotel Downtown Tucson would like to toast our progress and welcome us back downtown.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15, and every Wednesday and Thursday going forward, the hotel at 151 E. Broadway will offer "AC Wine & Dine," a wine tasting event to showcase regional vintages.

The wines will be rotated monthly and the way it works is participants will get to taste from the three featured bottles paired with a meat and cheese charcuterie board for two. After you've had a chance to sample the wines, you can select one of them and receive a bottle to either drink there or take home.

"Downtown there's not a whole lot of wine bars so we thought we would try it out," said Nick Smith, food and beverage director at the three-year-old downtown hotel.