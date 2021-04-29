The menu at this Mexican cafe on Tucson's west side bursts with freshness

Our time here on Earth, at least for me, is marked by meals. Meals with family. Meals with friends. Meals with a beloved. Meals alone. There is pleasure in each of these dining experiences.

The ritual of each is similar as each share the simple joys of smell, anticipation, taste. There are times in our lives, when this ritual may be all we have or close to it. When this joy and pleasure, this privilege of choice, becomes our sole comfort.

I have been there in my life. I have also been witness to it, at the end of life with loved ones. And then, I have watched as even that slips away and desire becomes the lack of desire. It is this that makes a restaurant that brims with the joy of life, a priceless thing.

La Chaiteria celebrates bounty one plate at a time. Each offering bursts with so much color and freshness and love. When I enter 1002 W. Congress St. to order, I am always greeted with heart and made to feel truly welcome. Chaiteria celebrates life and the fuel of life.