Clipman, Ronstadt collaborate on improvised cello-percussion album

"I just really like his playing and his whole approach to music,” Clipman said of Ronstadt, who now lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The pair had flirted with the idea of a collaboration but in 2018, Ronstadt reached out to Clipman and said the time had come: He had a goal of doing a record with Clipman in 2019.

Then there was the recording. The pair got together at Ronstadt's brother Peter's midtown recording studio, LandMark Sound Recorders. Over the span of a few months and several recording sessions, the pair recorded the album that was released on Michael Ronstad's Shaken Earth label.

Everything was on the fly, created as they went, drawing inspiration from one another's creativity and spontaneity.

“It was really exciting and it gave the whole album a very organic feel because of the way the music was conceived and performed and recorded," Clipman said.

When it came time to mix and master the recording, the pair left the songs in the order in which they recorded them. "We both said it is kind of fine the way we played it,” Clipman said.