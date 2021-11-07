Tucson native Lisa Morales returns home for Congress show

Tucson native Lisa Morales was flat out tired in late 2020.

Tired of the pandemic. Tired of the division in the country. Tired of the hatred and racism and all the chaos being sown in all arenas of life.

So the Austin singer-songwriter snuck away for five days to Taos, New Mexico, and spilled out all her angst and anxiety in a song called "Freedom."

"The politics had gotten so heavy from both sides of the aisle and I was done with it," recalled Morales, who grew up in Tucson with big sister Roberta before the pair moved to San Antonio, Texas, to pursue music as Sisters Morales. "It's about loving each other again and being kind. No more racism. We just totally turned upside down."

“It exploded out of me because I just couldn’t believe. I mean, families were torn apart. I grew up with Republicans and Democrats in my house so we learned to speak to one another and converse. Have a difference of opinion and it’s OK," she said. "But this went beyond that. I was trying to understand how we could get so far away from what is right and meeting in the middle. It still is either my way or the highway on both side. We are not getting anything done and we are not being kinder to one another. It’s not OK.”