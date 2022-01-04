Taste of Tucson: Sugar cookies make for sweet treats

Meanwhile, the Germans discovered ways to create imitation vanillas from paper pulp and coal tar. That was the start of artificial vanillas. Adding coumarin provided additional vanilla scent and flavor — even though coumarin is toxic.

Even today, imitation vanilla is manufactured using byproducts from petrochemical production. It may also include castoreum, a substance that beavers use to mark their territory. Those aren’t things I typically want to eat, so I stick with true vanilla extract.

The trouble with many Mexican “vanillas” is connected to Mexico’s lax food-labeling laws, which are rarely enforced. Even when labeled “pure vanilla,” the valuable and expensive vanilla may be stretched with coumarin and other substances. Price will often be your guide: The more expensive the bottle, the more likely it is to be unadulterated. An eight-ounce bottle of true Mexican vanilla may cost $25 or more.