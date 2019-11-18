COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
A Night Of Comedy With Zane Helberg — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. 8-11 p.m. Nov. 29. $5. 207-9747. theoracle2000.com.
The O Comedy Lounge presents, Matt Ziemak's Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 207-9747. theoracle2000.com.
THEATER
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Get into the Christmas mood. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and 5; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14. Through Dec. 24. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Tilly the Trickster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tilly is a mischievous girl who loves nothing more than causing a little trouble. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways. Starring Samantha Cormier as Tilly. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 6; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1. Through Dec. 28. $12. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Apples In Winter by Jennifer Fawcett — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. We are with a woman baking a small pie in a kitchen not her own. The room is bare and there are no chairs. A knife is attached to the worktable with a wire. This is the story of a mother's deepest love and most grievous pain. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 5, 6; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1. Through Dec. 15. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com. Something Something Theatre Company.
Cabaret — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, encounters Sally Bowles, a talented cabaret performer, at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club’s owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. At its core, Cabaret is a devastating critique of apathy, and a clever and terrifying look at totalitarianism. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 3-6. Through Dec. 29. $29. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Jesus Christ Superstar — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 3-5; 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7; 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8. $29. 1-866-821-2929. broadwayintucson.com. Broadway in Tucson.
The Big Meal — ACT Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. A hilarious, expansive tale that traverses five generations of an ordinary modern family in 90 minutes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. Through Dec. 22. $28. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org.
A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival: Arts Express — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians/carolers, scrumptious food/treats, and roaming Victorian era characters. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6. Through Dec. 15. $24. 319-0400. arts-express.org.
Reveille Men's Chorus: Snowed In — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Experience snow on the saguaros through pop, jazz, barbershop, broadway and classical music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7. $20-$35. 304-1758. reveillemenschorus.org.