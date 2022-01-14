This group brings Tucson's antique fire trucks back to life

Each truck that the group gets is reworked from top to bottom, but some, like the 1923 ladder truck, which had been sitting in a field outside of Flagstaff for years, were in much rougher condition.

The 1930 quad “has the original engine, the transmission,” Geare said. “The body is in remarkably good shape.”

There is still much work to be done. The truck did not come with ladders, so those will have to be fabricated — fabrication is a big part of the job since not every part of a fire truck from the 1930s is readily available for purchase.

From there, it is just a matter of getting the work done.

That’s where people like Jeff Corey come in.

Corey, a retired arson investigator for Tucson Fire, has been working with the restoration group since 2010.

“It is kind of like working at the fire station again,” he said. “Whether it is sweeping floors or loading hose or crawling under fire trucks.”

Corey said working in a group makes it easier to solve any challenges that might come with restoring a vintage fire truck, especially when it comes to the fabrication process.