Tucson author's tumultuous 2020 leads to essay award

“A few years ago, I was able to attend a writing workshop in Dingle through Bay Path University,” Stonestrom recalls. “Two of the faculty members were (novelists) Ann Hood and Andre Dubus, who had just come from the Tucson book festival. They both said great things about it and said I needed to get to the workshop there.”

Now, since the top three winners in each category receive free tuition in the festival’s prestigious Masters Writing Workshop, March 14-15, she’s on her way.

“All the Broken Things” is a candid reflection on her challenges two years ago, from Midwestern politics to the loss of a father.

But in writing her story, she remembered being pulled forward by a small spark of hope. “It was just one small thing, but it kept me going and helped get me where I am today.”

Stonestrom has yet to finish her first book, but she’s getting there.

“I’m working on a memoir that sounds dystopian but comes from the dystopian world we’re living in now,” she said. “We know about dystopian fiction. This would be dystopian nonfiction, I guess.”

She is looking forward to attending her first book festival, scheduled for March 12-13.

“Since it was an online festival last year, I’ve never been to one at the university,” she said. “I want to see for myself what everybody has been telling me about!”