Family dress-up time

For years my family has been separated by many miles and it wasn't always easy to stay in touch and keep up with the important events in each others' lives. In recent weeks our concern for each other has increased as we worry about the safety and health of our family members. To ease the concern and lighten the tone, my theatrical brother suggested a weekly challenge to dress up as specific characters using what we have on hand. The first week's challenge was to dress up as first responders. We each took pictures of ourselves and posted to a group text. We had firefighters, medics and EMTs represented. The challenge brought a sense of relief by temporarily taking our minds off Covid 19 as we had to focus on something other than the pandemic. Our next assignment was a favorite movie character. Who showed up??? Jack from the Shining, Diane from the Book Club, Freda Kahlo, Ferris Bueller, Lindsay Lohan, Lucille Ball and Belle from the Beauty and the Beast. It was so much fun to see our creativity come alive through the characters we chose and how we represented them. This exercise has added so much joy and laughter to our lives and even made us a bit closer. Our next assignment is any kind of clown. We look forward to the challenge and can't wait to see our clown faces next week! What a great way to have some fun and diversion during this dreary time.
