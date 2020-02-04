Feb. 6 is 'Ronald Reagan Day' in Arizona

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has proclaimed Feb. 6 as Ronald Reagan Day in Arizona.
The Ronald Reagan Legacy Project, a project of Americans for Tax Reform, is committed to preserving the former president’s legacy throughout the nation.
The organization works with governors to declare Feb. 6, Reagan’s birthday, Ronald Reagan Day.
The Ronald Reagan Legacy Project encourages the naming of buildings, roads, landmarks and schools after the late president.
Arizona has Ronald Reagan Road in Kingman and the Ronald Reagan Fundamental School in Yuma.
Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com