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Tucson, are you ready to turn it up for Pride Month? From Pride markets to bar crawls and drag shows, here are events happening in June to celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community:

Queerdos Pride Market

Celebrate Pride Month at this “peculiar market.” Hosted by Monsoon Mystics, Queerdos will feature activities including aura photos, live music, tattoos and lots of local vendors to shop from.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: 4th Ave Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

The Official Pride Bar Crawl

Enjoy a day of colorful drinks, good vibes, and epic bar-hopping fun, followed by drag shows and an after-party.

This year, 20% of the event proceeds will go to Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

When: Various times starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 20.

Where: Various locations, starting at Highwire,

HighWire Drag Brunch

HighWire’s annual Drag Brunch returns for another year. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, HighWire Craft Spirits cocktails and performances from Mya McKenzie, Chris Mort, Onika Grande, and Ezmerelda Felix.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Where: The Grand, 33 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $60