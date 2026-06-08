Tucson, are you ready to turn it up for Pride Month? From Pride markets to bar crawls and drag shows, here are events happening in June to celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community:
Queerdos Pride Market
Celebrate Pride Month at this “peculiar market.” Hosted by Monsoon Mystics, Queerdos will feature activities including aura photos, live music, tattoos and lots of local vendors to shop from.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: 4th Ave Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
The Official Pride Bar Crawl
Enjoy a day of colorful drinks, good vibes, and epic bar-hopping fun, followed by drag shows and an after-party.
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This year, 20% of the event proceeds will go to Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce.
When: Various times starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 20.
Where: Various locations, starting at Highwire,
Tickets: See crawlwith.us/tucson/pride.
HighWire Drag Brunch
HighWire’s annual Drag Brunch returns for another year. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, HighWire Craft Spirits cocktails and performances from Mya McKenzie, Chris Mort, Onika Grande, and Ezmerelda Felix.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21
Where: The Grand, 33 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $60
Scissor Sisters Junk Journal Meet Up
Bring your journal and favorite supplies to celebrate Pride with Stacks Book Club and Artsy Babes Club.
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: Stacks Book Club, 2920 E. Broadway
Cost: $35
Queer Comedy Show
The LGBTQ+ members of the Tucson Improv Movement are throwing a comedy ball to celebrate the start of Pride Month.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: $9
Laugh With Pride
Join players from Unscrewed Theater and special guests from Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community for an improvised evening of fun celebrating Pride Month.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway
Cost: $10
Disco Divas Drag Brunch
Divas Illusion Show is celebrating two years of brunches, memories and more at Chela’s Latin Cuisine, so grab your brunch besties and celebrate love, community and drag excellence.
When: 12 p.m. Sunday, June 28
Where: Chela’s Latin Cuisine, 256 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20-25
Pride Uncancelled Showcase
Celebrate Pride Month with an unforgettable night of community, spectacular entertainment and local vendors.
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
Cost: $24