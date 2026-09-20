These are the new and returning TV shows I’m most interested in seeing this fall:
‘The Paper’ Season 2
I liked the first season pretty well. The show is a quasi-spinoff of “The Office,” a faux documentary about a struggling newspaper (is there any other kind?) in Toledo, Ohio. Greg Daniels, who created the American version of “The Office,” created it, so the vibe is familiar. It’s not a great show, but I hate to see any paper close down, even fictional ones.
How to watch: Streaming on Peacock.
'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story'
Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Netflix anthology series takes on the famous 1892 ax murders of Andrew and Abby Borden. "Lizzie Borden took an axe," and all that. Interesting fact: The real-life Lizzie Borden (played here by Ella Beatty) was acquitted of the murders. Which didn't stop me from having months of nightmares after I watched Elizabeth Montgomery in "The Legend of Lizzie Borden" in 1975.
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How to watch: Streaming on Netflix.
’Brothers’
Fictional versions of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and their families live together on McConaughey’s Texas ranch. Hilarity ensues, or so one imagines, especially when Matthew’s mother (played by the great Holland Taylor) suggests that the two might be, well, see the title. Maybe it’s good, but honestly, couldn’t they have just made another season of “True Detective” together?
How to watch: Streaming on Apple TV starting Sept. 23.
'East of Eden'
How eager am I for this Netflix adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel, his take on Cain and Abel? I read the thing, all 600-some pages (actually, I listened to the audiobook — more than 25 hours). Evidently I'm not the only one. The book is awesome. And I can't wait to see what Florence Pugh does with the character Cathy. (If you know, you know.) Zoe Kazan adapted the novel for the miniseries; her grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the 1955 film starring James Dean. High, high hopes for this one.
How to watch: Streaming on Netflix on Oct. 1.
'Carrie'
I loved the book, I loved the first movie version, I hated the second movie version, and now Stephen King's first novel is, inevitably, a streaming series. This would seem to be following the law of diminishing returns, but wait! There is hope: The newest adaptation was developed by Mike Flanagan, who has made some really good scary series, my favorite of which is the underrated "Midnight Mass." Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie, and the story has been updated to incorporate modern horrors, like social media. Now that's really scary.
How to watch: Streaming on Oct. 7 on Prime Video.
'Eternally Yours'
An honest-to-goodness broadcast-network show. (And it won't be the last on this list!) Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards play vampires whose marriage has lost its passion after 500 years. Seems reasonable. But when their daughter's human boyfriend shows up, things may change. It's from the creators of "Ghosts," which is promising. Plus, you know, vampires.
How to watch: Premiering on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Oct. 8.
'The Lowdown' Season 2
I really liked Sterling Harjo's follow-up to "Reservation Dogs" (which I absolutely loved), so I'm understandably excited to get more of Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon, a "truthstorian" in a small Oklahoma town where he also owns a bookstore. He's never met a conspiracy theory he didn't love, and he sets out to write investigative stories about them. Tommy Lee Jones joins Season 2 as Lee's estranged father, while Betty Gilpin plays a public defender. Can't wait.
How to watch: Premieres on FX and Hulu on Oct. 14.
'VisionQuest'
Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision, the version of which we saw in "WandaVision," which I loved until I didn't. He's living in hiding these days, which of course can't last. You can't get a bunch of episodes out of that. Happily, Bettany (who I like quite a bit in the role) is joined by James Spader as Ultron, the role he played in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." People were down on superhero movies, supposedly, until "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" which, by the time you read this, will almost certainly have become the highest-grossing movie in the U.S. in history. Whether that translates to a big audience for this remains to be seen, but it'll be good to have Spader back no matter what. (I hope.)
How to watch: Streaming on Disney+ on Oct. 14.
'Crystal Lake'
Linda Cardellini, fresh off an Emmy win for "DTF St. Louis," stars as Pamela Voorhees, the mother of Jason Voorhees, whose name might ring a bell if you're a fan of the "Friday the 13th" horror franchise. I've always thought of those films as uninspired "Halloween" knockoffs, but the original isn't horrible, and Cardellini as the mom certainly ramps up the interest.
How to watch: Streaming in Oct. 15 on Peacock.
'St. Denis Medical' Season 3
This NBC comedy is truly one of the most underrated, and funniest, shows on TV. Comedy legends David Alan Grier and Wendi McLendon-Covey work at the hospital of the title as a grumpy doctor and striving hospital director. Mekki Leeper and Kahyun Kim have a nice little Jim-and-Pam "The Office" vibe going, while Josh Lawson's ridiculously egocentric surgeon steals all the scenes he's in. Yeah, yeah, they can't show things like they show on "The Pitt" on network TV. Not every show has to.
How to watch: Premieres on Nov. 2 on NBC, streams the next day on Peacock.