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These are the new and returning TV shows I’m most interested in seeing this fall:

‘The Paper’ Season 2

I liked the first season pretty well. The show is a quasi-spinoff of “The Office,” a faux documentary about a struggling newspaper (is there any other kind?) in Toledo, Ohio. Greg Daniels, who created the American version of “The Office,” created it, so the vibe is familiar. It’s not a great show, but I hate to see any paper close down, even fictional ones.

How to watch: Streaming on Peacock.

'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story'

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Netflix anthology series takes on the famous 1892 ax murders of Andrew and Abby Borden. "Lizzie Borden took an axe," and all that. Interesting fact: The real-life Lizzie Borden (played here by Ella Beatty) was acquitted of the murders. Which didn't stop me from having months of nightmares after I watched Elizabeth Montgomery in "The Legend of Lizzie Borden" in 1975.

How to watch: Streaming on Netflix.

’Brothers’

Fictional versions of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and their families live together on McConaughey’s Texas ranch. Hilarity ensues, or so one imagines, especially when Matthew’s mother (played by the great Holland Taylor) suggests that the two might be, well, see the title. Maybe it’s good, but honestly, couldn’t they have just made another season of “True Detective” together?

How to watch: Streaming on Apple TV starting Sept. 23.

'East of Eden'