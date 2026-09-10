'The Social Reckoning' (Oct. 9)

A follow-up, of sorts, to "The Social Network," one of, if not the, best movies of the 21st century. Only no Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, and worse, no David Fincher directing. Aaron Sorkin, who won an Oscar for the first film, directs this one; as a director, he's a great writer. But I am definitely curious to see what Jeremy Strong does with the Eisenberg role.

'Wild Horse Nine' (Nov. 6)

Martin McDonagh wrote and directs, which is already a big plus. The cast includes Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich, Parker Posey and Steve Buscemi. Rockwell and Malkovich play CIA agents sent to Easter Island in 1973. Honestly, there aren't many more of my buttons to push.

'I Play Rocky' (Nov. 13)

The title is the famous demand Sylvester Stallone made when he was shopping his script for "Rocky" around Hollywood. The studios felt differently; Stallone stuck to his guns. Anthony Ippolito plays Stallone; he played Al Pacino in "The Offer." If they do a Robert De Niro biopic, you know where to look.

'Victorian Psycho' (Nov. 13)

If it is half as drop-dead crazy as the novel by Virginia Feito, it's going to be great. At least I hope. Maika Monroe, who starred in "It Follows" (another of the century's great films) and "Longlegs," plays Winifred Notty, a governess who begins working for a family and more than lives up to the title. Seriously, the book is short, and it's nuts. Read it. I can't wait for this.

'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' (Nov. 25)