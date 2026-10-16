'The Voice' Battle Round

Tucsonan Kayleigh Mathews, left, battled with fellow Team Queen Latifah member Lillie Kolich on "The Voice." When Latifah picked Kolich as the battle winner, two of Latifah’s fellow judges pushed their “steal” buttons, saving Mathews from elimination.

 Cory Osborne, NBC

Tucson country singer Kayleigh Mathews came up short in her first Battle Round on “The Voice” on Monday.

But instead of heading home like five of her fellow contestants, Mathews got a surprise lifeline when two judges hit their steal buttons.

And once again, Mathews found herself having to choose.

Mathews and fellow Team Queen Latifah member Lillie Kolich performed Little Big Town’s ballad “Girl Crush” in the final Battle Round showdown that was broadcast Monday.

In the battles, contestants from the same team are paired up to sing the same song. Their team leader then decides, with input from fellow judges, which vocalist won the battle and remains on the show. The loser then faces elimination.

Unless they are stolen or saved, two options judges have to spare a contestant.

After Queen Latifah picked Kolich as the battle winner, Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green both pushed their “steal” buttons, but the episode ended with a cliffhanger.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s episode, Mathews selected Team Riley.

This was the second time that Mathews, who grew up in Tucson and spent seven years immersed in the Nashville country music scene, has had to choose between judges. In “The Voice” Season 30 blind auditions that aired Oct. 6, all four judges turned their chairs for the Mountain View High School alumnus, meaning they wanted her on their team.

After get a four-chair turn during “The Voice” blind auditions, Tucson country singer Kayleigh Mathews had two judges vying for her after she lost the first battle round on Monday.

“The Voice” airs Mondays on NBC. You can follow Mathews’ journey on her Facebook and Instagram pages @KayleighMathewsMusic.

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Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch