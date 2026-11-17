Sunday’s show is Williams’ third in Tucson since he introduced himself as an opener for Carlos Mencia at the AVA at Casino del Sol in 2008.

Williams credits Mencia for getting him into stand-up after the veteran comedian made a joke about little people at a California club show. When he spotted the then 19-year-old Williams in the audience, Mencia asked him what he did for a living; Williams said he worked at Disneyland.

Before the audience could respond, Williams shot back: "Shut up, I'm not one of the seven," which earned a huge laugh from the audience and an invite from Mencia to go on tour with him.

Williams said he never thought that moment would change his life, leading to roles in a number of movies and TV shows as well as several one-hour comedy specials starting with 2015’s “Fun Size” for Showtime.

“This happens to other people; this doesn't happen to me,” said Williams, who co-hosts the podcast “Heightened Babble” with fellow stand-up comedian JB Ball. ”When I started comedy, from the beginning my goal was to be a touring, headlining comedian. That's all I want it to be. So the fact that we're now doing theaters and the specials are getting millions of views and everything like that, this is beyond anything that I could have ever imagined.”

He’d put fatherhood in that same beyond-anything-imaginable category.