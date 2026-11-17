When Brad Williams was growing up, his father would come up with a list of comebacks he could use on kids who teased him for his height.
“When I got made fun of, I would have like zippy comebacks for kids that were on the playground,” said the 4-foot-4 comedian, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.
Williams was in kindergarten the first time he put one of his dad’s comebacks into action.
“A kid came up to me … and said, ‘Ha ha, you're little,’ and I responded: ‘Haha, your mom doesn't live with your dad anymore’,” recalled Williams. “I grew up in Orange County, California, which means I had about a 75% chance of getting that one correct.”
Williams is bringing his “The Tall Tales Tour” to Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on Sunday, Nov. 22.
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These days the 42-year-old is writing comebacks for his 6-year-old daughter, who inherited her father’s dwarfism.
“We practice them, and so far so good because she hasn't really had to use them,” Williams said. “But I'm teaching her that. My wife is a very accomplished martial artist, so she's teaching her that. So basically, we're creating an action hero with physical gifts and catchphrases.”
His daughter and his wife of nine years play a big role in Williams’ comedy, which focuses on his everyday life as an actor, comedian and family man.
“I’ve joked famously, like, here's how I write jokes: Step one: Be a dwarf. Step two: Wait',” he said, pausing before adding, “That’s just how stuff comes out.”
“You don't have to be a 4-foot-4 comedian to get the jokes,” he said.
Sunday’s show is Williams’ third in Tucson since he introduced himself as an opener for Carlos Mencia at the AVA at Casino del Sol in 2008.
Williams credits Mencia for getting him into stand-up after the veteran comedian made a joke about little people at a California club show. When he spotted the then 19-year-old Williams in the audience, Mencia asked him what he did for a living; Williams said he worked at Disneyland.
Before the audience could respond, Williams shot back: "Shut up, I'm not one of the seven," which earned a huge laugh from the audience and an invite from Mencia to go on tour with him.
Williams said he never thought that moment would change his life, leading to roles in a number of movies and TV shows as well as several one-hour comedy specials starting with 2015’s “Fun Size” for Showtime.
“This happens to other people; this doesn't happen to me,” said Williams, who co-hosts the podcast “Heightened Babble” with fellow stand-up comedian JB Ball. ”When I started comedy, from the beginning my goal was to be a touring, headlining comedian. That's all I want it to be. So the fact that we're now doing theaters and the specials are getting millions of views and everything like that, this is beyond anything that I could have ever imagined.”
He’d put fatherhood in that same beyond-anything-imaginable category.
“It's weird because you know you become a dad and you become a parent and then all of a sudden you care about something more than yourself,” he said. “And I know that sounds obvious, but when you actually go through that transition, you're like, ‘Oh, no, no, no! I would jump in front of a train for the kid, no problem’.”
Or write his daughter witty comebacks to fend off the playground bullies.
“I'm not going for the jugulars so much as my dad did, but I'm definitely writing some stuff,” he said. “And so far, she thinks it's fun.”
Williams will take the stage at Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $36-$49 through ticketmaster.com.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch