A Tucson-born hip-hop sound engineer and a professional Tucson choir are among the nominees for 2027 Grammy Awards.
The nominations were announced on Monday and included 11 for English singer-songwriter Ray that ties Beyoncé’s 2025 record for most single-year nominations. First-time Grammy nominee Spanish singer Rosalía got nine nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Ella Langley, who each got seven.
Former Tucsonan Edgard Herrera, who goes by the stage name “Era,” isn’t named on the Grammy list, but his name is in the fine print of five-time nominee Don Toliver’s chart-topping Grammy-nominated album “Octane.”
Herrera is in line for two of the five nominations including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for the single “Body.” He also is nominated for producing and engineering Kanye West’s album “Bully,” which is up for Best Rap Album.
People are also reading…
Toliver also has nods for Best New Artist, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
Herrera already has three Grammys to his credit over his 10-plus year career.
“It's just been such a crazy journey to even be in the situation where you are in a position to dictate and help a creative give the world music that's gonna be there forever,” the 29-year-old Herrera said during a phone call from Sweden, one of the stops on the European leg of Toliver’s “Octane” tour. The monthlong tour wraps in London on Monday.
In addition to “Octane,” Herrera worked with Toliver on his 2024 album “Hardstone Psycho” and is a collaborator on his forthcoming “Nitrous,” due out in December.
Herrera, who left Tucson after graduating from Palo Verde Magnet High School 10 years ago, has contributed to a number of releases by big-name artists including Lil Tecca, Doja Cat, Lil Peep and Christian Nodal.
Herrera, chief sound engineer for Internet Money Records, was credited on Nodal’s “Forajido EP2” that won the 2023 Grammy for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album.
Third nomination for Tucson's True Concord
True Concord Voices & Orchestra is nominated for Best Choral Performance for “Here I Am: Choral Music of Jocelyn Hagen,” released on Reference Records in August.
This is the third Grammy nomination for the ensemble, which is in its 23rd season.
“There's a a flood of thoughts and emotions. I'm grateful. I'm excited. I'm thrilled,” said True Concord founder and Music Director Eric Holtan. “I'm proud of our artists. I'm happy for Jocelyn Hagen, whose work I think is just musically excellent, and this music on the album in particular is just very timely and important.”
“Here I Am,” which features the Tucson Girls Chorus and soprano Susanna Phillips, features several of Hagen’s works, including the title cut, which True Concord commissioned for its 2020-21 season. The premiere was postponed to January 2023 courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.
True Concord’s other Grammy nominations were for “Far in the Heavens: Choral Music of Stephen Paulus” in 2015 and 2025’s “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad.”
Although True Concord didn’t get the best recording Grammy, composer Paulus earned a posthumous Grammy for best contemporary classical composition.
True Concord won a Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for its world-premiere performance of Runestad’s “Earth Symphony” in 2022.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch