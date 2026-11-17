Prefer us on Google Learn More

A Tucson-born hip-hop sound engineer and a professional Tucson choir are among the nominees for 2027 Grammy Awards.

The nominations were announced on Monday and included 11 for English singer-songwriter Ray that ties Beyoncé’s 2025 record for most single-year nominations. First-time Grammy nominee Spanish singer Rosalía got nine nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Ella Langley, who each got seven.

Former Tucsonan Edgard Herrera, who goes by the stage name “Era,” isn’t named on the Grammy list, but his name is in the fine print of five-time nominee Don Toliver’s chart-topping Grammy-nominated album “Octane.”

Herrera is in line for two of the five nominations including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for the single “Body.” He also is nominated for producing and engineering Kanye West’s album “Bully,” which is up for Best Rap Album.

Toliver also has nods for Best New Artist, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Herrera already has three Grammys to his credit over his 10-plus year career.

“It's just been such a crazy journey to even be in the situation where you are in a position to dictate and help a creative give the world music that's gonna be there forever,” the 29-year-old Herrera said during a phone call from Sweden, one of the stops on the European leg of Toliver’s “Octane” tour. The monthlong tour wraps in London on Monday.