That call came not long after Mathews in August released her indie single “Hard Road,” which she wrote just before she moved home to Tucson in 2025 after seven years in Nashville.

The neo-trad ballad questions if anyone cares or is even paying attention to her music, “and then to get a phone call like that, where somebody took a chance on me,” she said.

“Somebody finally said yes,” said Mathews, who started singing in middle school and started writing her own music after she joined the Desert Bluegrass Association in high school. “Just giving me the opportunity, that's all I ever wanted in music. I think that's one of the most profound moments and something I'll remember forever."

After playing gigs around Tucson, including Jessica Northey-Shaw’s Arizona Originals songwriters showcase series, Mathews moved in 2018 to Nashville on a month’s notice. She had no job and knew no one, but she said she knew that if she didn’t “take this opportunity, I never will.”

It took her a month to land a job as a tour guide at the Grand Ole Opry, where she met her husband, Kevin Sanchez, who was a tour guide and worked with Southern rock bands. Mathews said one of her best memories of that time was being in the auditorium the night Luke Combs became an Opry member — one of country music’s most prestigious honors.

“That was one of those moments that I was like, I really want that to be me someday,” said Mathews, who has been doing music full time since 2022 and has performed at honky tonks, bars and festivals around the country.