2 Pima County shooting ranges to reopen Saturday

Two shooting range facilities operated by Pima County are set to open Saturday, May 16.
The Southeast Regional Park will be open every weekend beginning May 16. That includes its rifle, pistol and archery ranges. The Southeast Clay Target Center also is opening. Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the rifle rifle, pistol and archery facilities; and from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the clay center, according to a county news release.
The ranges will open on additional days as availability of staff increases, the county says.
The Tucson Mountain Park Rifle and Pistol Range will re-open once staffing levels allow. The Virgil Ellis Rifle and Pistol Range in Ajo and the Tucson Mountain Park Archery Range have remained open during the pandemic. They are not staffed.
Coronavirus protocols should be followed at the ranges, with an emphasis on social distancing, the county said.
Volunteers are needed. Call Cliff Gyves, shooting sports program director, (520) 724-5752, or Butch Jensen, shooting range manager, (520) 724-5750, for information on volunteering.
