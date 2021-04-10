Appointments, vaccinations harder to access for people with disabilities

Clinics are being planned for people who are blind or visually impaired, as well as those who are deaf or hearing-impaired, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s medical director. The county does not disclose the dates of these events because they are not open to the public.

Cullen said health officials are also trying to reach more people who are homebound and plan to use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson so just one visit is needed.

There is a link on the county Health Department’s web page for vaccine registration for homebound individuals, said Susan Graham, an administrative specialist with the department. She said people can also call the county’s help line to get help with registration.

So far, Pima County has administered more than 13,500 shots at 34 mobile clinics and there are more currently scheduled. The goal is to hold two or three mobile clinics each week. The county is also working to provide more transportation assistance to people who need it, Graham said.

In, of the Center for Disability Law, encouraged people who need accommodations to contact the government agency providing the shot to tell them what they need.