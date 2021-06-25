Arizona House votes to let small-business owners avoid Prop. 208 surcharge

Rep. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, said the exemption is justified. She pointed out that campaign materials for the initiative said it would not affect small businesses. Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, said that means the proponents either were confused "or they willfully lied.''

But Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, said the campaign statement is true and that Proposition 208 is not a tax on business. She said what's subject to the tax is not the gross proceeds of any business, it's what's left to the owners after they pay all expenses.

Expenses can include everything from employee salaries and equipment purchases to other deductions. That list also encompasses what remains after any other deductions, such as money a business owner puts into a 401(k) retirement account.

What that leaves — and what's subject to the Proposition 208 surcharge — Epstein said, is the net income the owner pockets, and only above $500,000 for a married couple.

But Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, said that ignores how businesses operate. He said they retain net earnings to help them weather the ups and downs of businesses. And it is those net earnings, Kaiser said, that are subject to the tax.