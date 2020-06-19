Arizona reports more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases, totaling almost 46,700 statewide

A record number of coronavirus cases were reported again today by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
With 3,246 new cases, the statewide total is 46,689, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,312 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 41 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 5,019 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 337 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 943 people ages 65 and older;
• 676 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 778 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 2,182 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 437 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for three coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 240 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Five new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 532,697 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 15,031 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 7.8% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 6.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,312 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 984 people 65 years old and older;
• 173 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 82 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 67 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 6 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
