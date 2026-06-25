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A 75-year-old woman died after being airlifted from a hiking trail west of Tucson on Tuesday.

At about 11:40 a.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department received a report of an elderly woman, who had been hiking with two family members, in need of assistance due to exhaustion and heat-related illness on the Brown Mountain hiking trail, near the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Deputies and Picture Rocks firefighters located Robin James and her two family members. James was airlifted to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, a PCSD news release said.

The two family members did not need medical attention, the release said.