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A Tucson man arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder told investigators he shot and killed a woman who attacked him during an argument about paying for sex, a court complaint says.

William Michael Pritchard, 33, was arrested Monday and booked in the Pima County jail in connection with the fatal shooting of Aimee Leigh Kimble, 38, at his apartment late Sunday night, Tucson police say.

Pritchard first told officers Kimble was trying to break into his apartment, according to an initial complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.

He then said they met on social media "for fun." Kimble came over to his apartment near East Golf Links Road and South Sarnoff Drive and wanted money in exchange for sex, Pritchard told officers. The two got into an argument because he did not want to have sex with her nor pay her, and Pritchard said Kimble attacked him, hitting him in the groin, face and arms, the complaint said.

Pritchard told police he then grabbed his gun and pointed it at Kimble, who told him she was going to call a friend to come over to rob and kill him, it continues.

At some point that night, Pritchard spoke with his sister and told of the shooting. On June 29, she called 9-1-1 to report that her brother said he shot a woman, the complaint said.

Officers found her body in the enclosed patio of his apartment, police said. Investigators also found Pritchard's vehicle parked near his apartment with the rear seats folded down and a tarp laid across the back, the complaint said.

Pritchard was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and is being held at the Pima County jail, the police said.