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Seven staff members allegedly involved in a patient's death at a Tucson care facility, a doctor impersonator in Nogales who provided a penis enlargement procedure and 34 other Arizona residents are among defendants across the country facing charges as part of the "National Health Care Fraud Takedown."

Paula Joann Fox, an employee at Meadows Catalina, is facing felony charges of manslaughter and vulnerable adult abuse in the death of patient Holly Dale Given, according to court documents.

Other employees — Carey Jack Carrington, Maria Guadalupe Torres Reyes, Ashley Nicole Walls, Bonith Havyarimana, Kareena Rae Torres-Hackworth, Naomi Mbazumutima and Nevia Michelle Sanders — are facing charges of vulnerable adult abuse, a felony, according to the same incident.

The employees are accused of not providing Given the necessary care, leading to the woman's death, a news release from Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

Separately, Edgar Torres, 38, of Nogales, faces charges of criminal impersonation, unauthorized practice of a health profession, endangerment and possession of prescription drugs for sale, court documents show.

Torres, who has no medical license in Arizona, is accused of posing as a physician to perform a penile enlargement revision procedure and inject filler into a woman's nose.

The indictment also alleges Torres was in possession of 11 prescription drugs with the intent to sell.

The 42 who were indicted in Arizona make up a portion of the 455 people charged in $6.5 billion worth of health care schemes across the U.S. as part of the national effort, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.