“The current model that we have now, a drone operator has to respond to the scene, unload the equipment, get a visual observer for a visual line of sight and then launch the drone,” Peterson said, noting how the time it takes to set up creates a gap in being able to contain someone who is dangerous.

He noted other uses for the drones include finding missing people and helping locate fire hotspots with thermal imaging.

What is Flock Safety? What do its products do?

Flock Safety is a company that produces automated drones, license plate readers and security cameras.

Flock’s automated license plate recognition software collects details and the movement of vehicles and stores them on the cloud, an online storage space. Flock uses machine learning to identify a range of details of vehicles, like the make, body type, whether it is missing a plate and other identifiers, like window stickers. Flock provides searchable data and alerts to law enforcement.

Oro Valley is one of many police agencies across the state that use Flock Safety cameras to detect license plates, according to Darren Wright, a department spokesperson.

Some critics have concerns about Flock cameras' use in immigration raids. While Flock says its license plate readers help deter crime, critics say they differ from other surveillance equipment because they collect personal data. 404 media found Flock safety data had been accessed by immigration officials.

Oro Valley maintains it does not use Flock cameras to detect facial recognition, people, gender or race, according to the town’s transparency website.