Wildfire crews began leaving a Tucson-area wildfire over the weekend.
The lightning-caused Table Mountain Fire started June 14 in Pima Canyon.
It grew to 103 acres but was more than 90% contained over the weekend, the Coronado National Forest said Saturday evening in a news release.
The fire, fueled mostly by juniper, oak and grasses, no longer showed "observable or physical heat signatures," the release said.
Up to 117 personnel were assigned to the blaze, which caused no injuries or evacuations.