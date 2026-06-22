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The Sycamore Fire has burned more than 8,000 acres north of Globe, and crews have reached partial containment as firefighters continued working in rugged terrain under dry and windy conditions.

The lightning-caused fire burning about 15 miles north of Globe was about 7% contained as of Monday, the Forest Service said. Globe is about 100 miles north of Tucson.

Firefighters are building containment lines around parts of the fire, while crews work to keep it from spreading further across remote terrain. More personnel and equipment were expected to arrive to support the firefight.

Here's what we know about the fire.

Where is the Sycamore Fire burning?

The Sycamore Fire started June 15 and is burning about 15 miles north of Globe, west of U.S. 60, within the Tonto National Forest.

The Forest Service said the fire is burning in a remote area with poor access, and that cliffs and canyons complicate firefighting.

What is the latest Sycamore Fire containment and acreage?

The fire was estimated at more than 3,300 acres by June 18, before jumping to 6,200 acres by June 21. It was estimated at 8,083 acres on Monday, according to U.S. Forest Service updates.

Firefighters established a containment line on June 20 along the southwest side of the fire, marking the first reported containment on the blaze.

How is weather affecting the Sycamore Fire?