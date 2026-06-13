He hasn't nailed down all the details for the cafe, which he plans to name after his and Ashley's 8-month-old daughter Sunnie. But he said he hopes to offer prepackaged salads, sandwiches and smaller bites like appetizers. Plans also call for a freezer section offering small-batch parbaked house-made lasagnas, pastas and pizza. The cafe would operate during the day; Penelope's would be open at night.

Schwartz realizes that the cafe and pizzeria join a downtown area that has plenty of both, including Hotel Congress's Cup Cafe, a popular breakfast destination, across the street; and a pair of pizzerias — Jaime Pizza Kitchen and Empire Pizza — a short walk around the corner on East Congress Street.

"That's kind of the beauty of downtown, right? ... There are options kind of all over the place, and certainly pizza options," he said. "But what I think excites me and is pushing me is that it feels like there's meat on the bone in town for everyone. It seems like there's a lot of room to grow."

"I think pizza is one of those that, from workers downtown to students from the university, people want to try something different," Garcia said. "I think it'll appeal to many, many individuals."

The setting in the historic train depot also could give people unfamiliar with downtown an excuse to visit, Garcia said, citing a Visit Tucson consultant's report from several years ago that suggested having more community gathering spots would help Tucson "keep growing as a tourism destination."