In his Scottsdale restaurant one night not long after releasing that first vintage, he was waiting tables at FnB when a customer, Mo Garfinkel, asked him what he planned to do with his wine.

"I answered aspirationally," he recalled, telling Garfunkel that once his four kids went off to college, "the wife and I will buy a little chunk of land in Sonoita and Elgin, and I will buy some used winemaking equipment so I can grow old gracefully outdoors. And I left it at that."

After dinner, Garfinkel handed Milić his business card.

"Listen, if you'd like to pursue this dream of yours sooner, I'd love to be your business partner," Milić recalled him saying.

In that first year, they made wine for themselves while Milić continued working alongside the Bostocks in Sonoita. He credits the couple with his boots-in-the-vines wine education; he had no formal training aside from taking a class at UC Davis, the country's preeminent oenology program, and one at Yavapai College, the only school in the state that teaches wine making.

"Todd and Kelly were influential that first year. ... I was never shy to ask dumb questions, so I think I just had the wherewithal to feel like I'm ignorant and dumb all over again," he said. "But that's the beauty of hanging out in the outskirts of what you know you've never done before."

Milić and Garfunkel bought 20 acres in Elgin in 2018 and established the estate vineyard with 12 acres under vine. They acquired another 50 acres under vine in Elfrida, about 20 miles from Elgin.