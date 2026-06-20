The move into restaurants in spring 2025 was Flying Leap's post-pandemic pivot. It came as the winery, which has been in operation since 2010, found itself with a glut of wine and fruit that it couldn't sell.

Flying Leap and wineries throughout Arizona and the country were riding high during the pandemic with record numbers of people signing up for their wine clubs and ordering by the case. Restaurants and bars were closed so consumers started drinking from home.

Flying Leap in 2022 had the biggest harvest in its history.

By the time Beres and his fellow winemakers were barreling that harvest, wine sales started to slump. The downward slide has hardly let up in the years since, which prompted Beres and his partners to consider their next move.

"That was when we made the decision that we were going to pivot, to what we didn't know at the time," he said.

Their first thought was to do something different within the wine space, like open more tasting rooms.

"But then we sat down and said, you know, it doesn't make much sense to pivot in the wine business, because the wine business is itself a sinking tide, right?" Beres said.

Flying Leap, which also produces a line of spirits, had for years been working with Jam Culinary Concepts on its beverage program, so when owner Suzanne Kaiser indicated she was ready to sell and retire, Beres and his partners crunched the numbers and considered the risks.

In the end, they realized there was no more risk involved in restaurants than there was in wine.