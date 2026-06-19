Tucson Foods started working on their version of the popular breakfast burrito last fall, responding to retailers who have told them the breakfast aisle "is lacking," Sherry Martin said.

"We hear from retailers (that) breakfast people are wanting something," she said.

Todd Martin said they started out with a standard rolled burrito, but after several iterations, decided it was too hard to fully reheat.

"The one thing that I hate about any frozen burritos is that they're almost impossible to reheat properly," he explained. "You just can't do it because if you put it in a microwave, by the time you get the inside hot enough, the ends of the tortilla are just horrible."

He said he realized the biggest hurdle was the thickness of the burrito.

"So I thought, well, what if we had a flat format? And that's when we came up with this," Martin said. "It actually microwaves really well because it can go quicker because it's not as thick as a burrito, even though it actually has more filling than a burrito."

The product went through months of testing, tweaking and revising before they arrived at the version they took on the road this spring.

"When we launched Breakfast Squares, we didn't just say, 'Here it is'," Martin said. "This is probably version 40. We do a lot of internal testing, a lot of blind taste-testing."

"When the industry talks about innovation, this is what they look at: How do you innovate and still make something that really people understand?" Martin added.