America's birthday
For Star Subscribers: Arto Brick bought the 123,394-square-foot former Sam Levitz near Tucson's building at 3430 E. 36th St. from 36th & P…
This July 4th is your last chance to see the fireworks over "A" Mountain. The show, switching to drones, could be moved to a new site next yea…
A 66-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the Bear Canyon Trail in Sabino Canyon, authorities say.
The estimated Powerball jackpot for tonight's drawing: $360 million.
A California man who sent ransom messages to the family of Nancy Guthrie following her disappearance from her Tucson home is likely to get pro…
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