“The amount of water we have left in the bathtub can be fixed by increasing flow out of the faucet or closing down the drain,” Schmidt said. “We can’t increase what’s coming out of the faucet. We have to decrease the flow out of the drain.”

The news comes just as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation prepares to release a final environmental impact statement showing how it proposes to cut Colorado River water use in an attempt to lower its supply-demand gap.

For decades, these reservoirs have been an insurance policy, guaranteeing the river’s ability to deliver drinking water to major cities including Tucson, Phoenix and Los Angeles, along with huge farming operations in the Yuma area and in Southern California. They stored enough water for decades to provide a buffer for the states to keep water supplies from disappearing during droughts.

But now, this record low storage, combined with two very dry years on the river, have put the reservoirs in a depleted enough state that their ability to offset short-term drought conditions is “almost nonexistent,” said Anne Castle, an assistant Interior secretary of water and science during the Obama Administration.

This report “points out the fact that we are in a very difficult water crisis situation right now,” said David Wegner, a Natoinal Academy of Sciences board member who lives in Tucson and has been very active on river issues for many decades. “Now is the time we need to start doing something;”

As weather conditions look now in the river basin, that loss of storage will continue every day until late next winter or early spring, when melting snows would be expected to boost the reservoirs’ water levels, the new paper said.