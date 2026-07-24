A 14% cut in CAP deliveries to Tucson wouldn't affect the city's ability to meet its customers' demands for drinking water. That's because the city now receives at least 40% more CAP water every year than it currently uses. That excess in supply is more than enough for the city to absorb a 14% cut without the cut biting existing residents and businesses.

The cuts are far smaller than possible reductions that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation first floated publicly in its draft environmental impact statement on the river in January.

Those proposals could have cut supplies for the CAP by 77% or maybe even 98%, which CAP officials said would essentially take the project "off the map."

News of the planned cuts comes as the Bureau of Reclamation prepares to release a final environmental impact statement on the river that is expected to outline its proposed cuts in water deliveries.

The bureau will be trying to at least reduce if not eliminate a massive deficit between the river's annual flows and the amount of river water that cities, businesses, farms and tribes take from it.

That deficit has led to continued, steady declines in water levels at the river's two main reservoirs, Lake Mead at the Arizona-Nevada border and Lake Powell at the Arizona-Utah border.