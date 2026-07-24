The federal government has accepted a plan proposed by Arizona, California and Nevada that will cut Arizona's Colorado River supply by 31% over the next two years, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Chris Avery, an assistant city attorney for Tucson Water, on Friday morning essentially confirmed the numbers reported by the Times on Thursday.
The plan that was reportedly accepted by the federal government also calls for California to take a 12% cut in its river water supply and for Nevada to take a 28% cut, the Times reports. The Times' story quoted anonymous state and local officials as having provided those numbers and said they spoke on condition their names not be used because details of a federal announcement are still being finalized.
Avery said that while those numbers may not be the exact amounts that will be cut, they are "recognizable" as very similar to, if not identical to, the proposal by the Lower Colorado River Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada.
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California's cut apparently will be much smaller than those to be taken by the other two states, percentagewise, because it has a much larger Colorado River allocation than they do — 4.4 million acre-feet compared to 2.8 million for Arizona and 300,000 for Nevada.
The overall cut to Arizona's Colorado River supplies will translate to cuts in deliveries by the Central Arizona Project by 14% annually to cities and 10% annually to tribes, Arizona water officials have said. The CAP is the only major source of drinking water for Tucson today, and is a prime drinking water source for Phoenix.
A 14% cut in CAP deliveries to Tucson wouldn't affect the city's ability to meet its customers' demands for drinking water. That's because the city now receives at least 40% more CAP water every year than it currently uses. That excess in supply is more than enough for the city to absorb a 14% cut without the cut biting existing residents and businesses.
The cuts are far smaller than possible reductions that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation first floated publicly in its draft environmental impact statement on the river in January.
Those proposals could have cut supplies for the CAP by 77% or maybe even 98%, which CAP officials said would essentially take the project "off the map."
News of the planned cuts comes as the Bureau of Reclamation prepares to release a final environmental impact statement on the river that is expected to outline its proposed cuts in water deliveries.
The bureau will be trying to at least reduce if not eliminate a massive deficit between the river's annual flows and the amount of river water that cities, businesses, farms and tribes take from it.
That deficit has led to continued, steady declines in water levels at the river's two main reservoirs, Lake Mead at the Arizona-Nevada border and Lake Powell at the Arizona-Utah border.
Both have fallen low enough that they are considered to be in danger by sometime next year of falling below the levels at which Hoover Dam at Mead and Glen Canyon Dam at Powell could continue to generate electricity.
Beyond that is the threat of "dead pool" at the reservoirs, in which their water levels would fall low enough that it would no longer be possible to release water from them downstream to cities and farms. Both reservoirs today stand more than 100 feet above their dead pool levels, but various researchers and government officials have acknowledged that the risk of the reservoirs eventually hitting "dead pool" levels is real.
The Bureau of Reclamation didn't immediately respond to a request from the Star to confirm the levels of cuts reported by the Times and confirmed by Avery.
Colorado River reckoning: Not enough water
For Star subscribers: The water delivery system that 40 million people in the U.S. West depend on is at risk of collapse as the Colorado River shrinks.
For Star subscribers: Western water management system may be in the early stages of collapse.
For Star subscribers: To critics, Glen Canyon Dam was one of the U.S.'s biggest environmental mistakes. But it generates electricity for about 5 million people in seven states.
For Star subscribers: Without curbs in water use, Lake Powell seems likely to keep falling, squeezing a multi-billion-dollar recreation economy already damaged by the pandemic.
For Star subscribers: Debate over how to manage Lake Powell rages on as environmentalists prepare for when Lake Powell drops too low to deliver water.
For Star subscribers: As bad as conditions are today, they could get worse as hotter, drier conditions in the west intensify.
For Star subscribers: Expect to pay more for water and food, install low-flow toilets and drink treated wastewater.
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.