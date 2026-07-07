Seven active measles cases are confirmed at ICE's Florence Detention Center, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Tuesday.
A Tucson man was shot and wounded by deputies two days after he reported that he was worried hackers were targeting him for swatting.
A married couple were found dead Tuesday morning at their northwest Tucson home in what authorities say was a murder-suicide.
For Star Subscribers: Arto Brick bought the 123,394-square-foot former Sam Levitz near Tucson's building at 3430 E. 36th St. from 36th & P…
Arizona's attorney general is dropping her legal fight to require parents whose children get vouchers to document each time how their purchase…
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