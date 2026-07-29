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For nearly 30 years, Gumby watched over visitors at Tohono Chul.

With its fan-shaped crest and two bird nests that resembled eyes, the rare saguaro became one of the Tucson nature preserve's most recognizable residents.

After an estimated lifespan of more than 100 years, Gumby died after developing bacterial necrosis, Tohono Chul announced Monday.

The cactus got his name because his unusual crest resembled the head of the classic green cartoon character Gumby.

“What I think really made Gumby feel like a character, a little bit more like a friend than your typical plant, is that birds had actually created two nests close to the crest of the saguaro that resembled eyes,” said Jack Dash, Tohono Chul's gardens and facilities manager. “When you were looking at Gumby he legitimately looked sort of like a person or a character staring back at you.”

Gumby was transplanted to Tohono Chul in 1997, though staff don't know where he originally grew. Dash estimates the cactus was already between 75 and 125 years old at the time, making him a mature saguaro long before he arrived at the gardens.

During his nearly three decades at Tohono Chul, Gumby continued to grow, sprouting new arms from his distinctive crest. Birds carved three nesting cavities into his trunk, while prickly pear cacti rooted themselves in folds along his crest, eventually giving him what looked like a prickly pear crown.