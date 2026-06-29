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Several Arizona lottery players won big in the Saturday, June 27, Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Tucson QuikTrip located at 3636 N. Craycroft Road. The ticket matched five of the winning numbers and included the Power Play.

The other winning ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at a Peoria Circle K located at 8326 W. Union Hills Drive.

The winning Powerball numbers on June 27 were 3, 16, 28, 30, 59 with a Powerball number 11 and Power Play number 2.

The next drawing will be on Monday, June 29.

The estimated jackpot: $360 million.