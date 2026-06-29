The Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona has grown to more than 11,000 acres, leading to evacuation warnings for several neighborhoods in northern Arizona.
The fire nearly doubled in size over a 24-hour period, having started on June 19 about 7 miles north of Sedona. More than 900 personnel are dedicated to fighting the fire, which is being fueled by brush, juniper and ponderosa pine, according to federal wildfire tracker InciWeb.
Several areas north of Sedona are on a "set" evacuation status, meaning residents should identify the closest shelter or safe space, prepare to take an emergency kit, listen to public health officials and be ready to leave the area.
Areas given an evacuation warning include:
• Forest Highlands
• Kachina Village
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• Oak Creek Canyon
• Pine Del
A full map of evacuation orders can be found on Coconino County's website.
How much of the fire is contained?
The Pocket Fire was 0% contained as of the morning of June 29 and with 11,192 acres burned.
Gusty winds and low humidity levels helped fuel the fire on June 28. Officials were looking to secure the edges of the burn to prevent it from spreading into Pumphouse Wash, where several businesses and homes are. Another placement is planned to protect the Seven Canyons community and the Enchantment Resort, InciWeb said.
The southern portion of the fire is near "steep and inaccessible terrain," making it difficult to access by foot in some areas.
What closures are there?
A portion of Coconino National Forest and sections of State Route 89A and Woody Mountain Road were closed. A temporary flight restriction was also in effect in the area.
Where is smoke traveling?
Several areas in Flagstaff were experiencing unhealthy smoke levels, according to the federal government's AirNow data.
Parts of downtown Flagstaff and east Flagstaff were registering unhealthy smoke levels. An area near the Flagstaff City Reservoirs recorded very unhealthy smoke levels as of the morning of June 29.
The Coconino County Pocket Fire information page, including an evacuation map and notification signup, can be found at coconino.az.gov/pocketfire. For evacuation questions about the fire, shelters or evacuation stages, the Pocket Fire call center can be reached at 928-679-8525.