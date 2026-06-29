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The Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona has grown to more than 11,000 acres, leading to evacuation warnings for several neighborhoods in northern Arizona.

The fire nearly doubled in size over a 24-hour period, having started on June 19 about 7 miles north of Sedona. More than 900 personnel are dedicated to fighting the fire, which is being fueled by brush, juniper and ponderosa pine, according to federal wildfire tracker InciWeb.

Several areas north of Sedona are on a "set" evacuation status, meaning residents should identify the closest shelter or safe space, prepare to take an emergency kit, listen to public health officials and be ready to leave the area.

Areas given an evacuation warning include:

• Forest Highlands

• Kachina Village

• Oak Creek Canyon

• Pine Del

A full map of evacuation orders can be found on Coconino County's website.

How much of the fire is contained?

The Pocket Fire was 0% contained as of the morning of June 29 and with 11,192 acres burned.

Gusty winds and low humidity levels helped fuel the fire on June 28. Officials were looking to secure the edges of the burn to prevent it from spreading into Pumphouse Wash, where several businesses and homes are. Another placement is planned to protect the Seven Canyons community and the Enchantment Resort, InciWeb said.