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The person at the center of a nearly $13 million Arizona lottery mystery is no longer just John or Jane Doe.

A new complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court identifies the customer as Soonchun Kim and says she was a customer at the Scottsdale Circle K where a winning Arizona Lottery ticket was printed, left behind and later bought by the store manager.

The court fight now appears to involve three people tied to the same winning ticket: Kim, whose lottery numbers were numbers she previously had played; Marline Ybarra, the clerk who handled the transaction; and Robert Gawlitza, the store manager who bought the leftover tickets the next morning.

Circle K is asking a judge to decide who, if anyone, owns the ticket and who has the right to claim the $12.8 million prize.

According to the amended complaint, Kim went to the Circle K at Bell Road and 56th Street on Nov. 24, 2025, and checked previously purchased lottery tickets. Ybarra then replayed Kim’s lottery numbers for that night’s drawing of The Pick.

The complaint says Ybarra generated $85 in tickets. Kim paid for and received $60 worth. The leftover tickets were not sold to another customer.

The amended complaint adds a new detail that some of those extra tickets fell behind the printer. Ybarra later found them and placed them beside the register, according to the filing.

That night, the Arizona Lottery drew the winning numbers: 3, 13, 14, 15, 19 and 26.

2 Circle K employees claim ownership of $12.8M lottery ticket

The next morning, Gawlitza arrived for work as the store manager.