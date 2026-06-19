None of these things, the governor said, exist in Arizona and all are overruled by existing federal and state statutes. All this bill would do, she said, is result in the state defending an unconstitutional measure "that the state of Arizona will lose, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.''

Hobbs also rejected a broader measure that would make it illegal for judges to rely on any religious sectarian law to influence their decisions.

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, built in some exceptions, saying it wouldn't apply to any law "based on Anglo-American legal tradition and principles on which the United States was founded." Courts still could have recognized "traditional marriage between a man and a woman'' performed by a member of the clergy.

"This bill is a solution in search of a problem and therefore unnecessary,'' Hobbs wrote.

Immigration status

She also rejected several other Rogers proposals.

One would have made it illegal for banks, credit unions and check-cashing services to do business with people who are in this country without legal immigration status. It also would have barred financial institutions from sending any money from those same people to other countries, something Rogers said was designed to reduce the number of people in this country without legal status.

Hobbs didn't address any of that, saying in her veto message that it would impose "additional red tape on Arizona financial institutions.''