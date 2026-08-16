WORLD ELEPHANT DAY
A 20-year-old cyclist was hospitalized after being pulled into rushing water Thursday morning while trying to ride across a flooded bridge at …
For Star subscribers: Even while the University of Arizona says selectiveness has a role in the school's shrinking enrollment, the acceptance …
A man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend had a history of violence and sexual assault, court documents show, and …
Homeowners in Cochise County’s Willcox Basin are facing widespread well failures due to sediment buildup and ground subsidence caused by exces…
A federal judge refused a bid by the Tohono O'odham Nation to immediately block construction of 62 miles of new border wall along the reservat…
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