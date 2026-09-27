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A 38-year-old man died in a one vehicle wreck Thursday on Tucson's south side, authorities say.

Just after 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Kodi Roy Payne veered off the road in the 3300 block of East Benson Highway, near South Palo Verde Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The vehicle came to rest on top of a boulder, authorities said.

Payne later died at the hospital, the release said.

A medical incident might have prompted the crash, the release said, citing the initial investigation.

The investigation continues.