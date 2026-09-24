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Human remains unearthed from the backyard of a Tucson home have been identified as belonging to a missing Marana man, authorities say.

Robert Drabeck, 36, has been missing since February 2020. Police at the time found evidence of a violent crime inside a motor home in the 6800 block of North Camino Martin, near West Ina and North Thornydale roads, a news release from the Marana Police Department said.

In August, following a tip, a Tucson house in the 2700 block of North Dodge Boulevard, near East Glenn Street, was searched and human remains were discovered buried in the backyard, the release said.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as belonging to Drabeck, and physical evidence indicates he was shot, the release said.

As of Sept. 24, no arrests have been made in the case.