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A 36-year-old Tucson man has been sentenced to nearly 28 years in prison in a racketeering case, federal prosecutors say.

David Kapone Williams, an admitted Tucson street gang member, was sentenced Sept. 16 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tucson said Monday in a news release.

U.S. District Judge James A. Soto sentenced Williams to 335 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Williams was a member of a street gang involved in a pattern of racketeering activity, including narcotics trafficking, possessing firearms, witness intimidation, and committing violent crimes, including murder.

On May 15, 2015, along with other gang members, Williams killed a rival gang member in the parking lot of a hotel near the airport. He also participated in a separate October 2014 homicide, the release said.

Several members of the same street gang have previously been sentenced in related cases, the release said.

Those include:

— Marcell Demetrius Gray. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity. Gray was sentenced on May 27, 2026, to 335 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

— Shawmaine Eustace Ardell Moore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity. He was sentenced on Dec. 3, 2025, to 240 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.