A 36-year-old Tucson man has been sentenced to nearly 28 years in prison in a racketeering case, federal prosecutors say.
David Kapone Williams, an admitted Tucson street gang member, was sentenced Sept. 16 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tucson said Monday in a news release.
U.S. District Judge James A. Soto sentenced Williams to 335 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Prosecutors say Williams was a member of a street gang involved in a pattern of racketeering activity, including narcotics trafficking, possessing firearms, witness intimidation, and committing violent crimes, including murder.
On May 15, 2015, along with other gang members, Williams killed a rival gang member in the parking lot of a hotel near the airport. He also participated in a separate October 2014 homicide, the release said.
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Several members of the same street gang have previously been sentenced in related cases, the release said.
Those include:
— Marcell Demetrius Gray. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity. Gray was sentenced on May 27, 2026, to 335 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
— Shawmaine Eustace Ardell Moore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity. He was sentenced on Dec. 3, 2025, to 240 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
— Samuel Lee Berrelle Rakestraw III pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity. Rakestraw was sentenced on May 28, 2025, to 240 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
— Michael Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity. He was sentenced on Mar. 26, 2025, to 262 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
— Jermaine Lamar Maxwell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity. He was sentenced to 240 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
— Cliffton Martinez pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Martinez was sentenced on Dec. 7, 2022, to 78 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
— Lamarr Martinez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was sentenced on July 19, 2023, to 50 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
“This years-long effort by ATF and our partners with the Tucson Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety is indicative of our unwavering commitment to protecting the public from violent armed offenders and armed drug traffickers,” A.J. Gibes, Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Phoenix Field Division, said in a news release.