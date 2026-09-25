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A 63-year-old man on an electric bike died days after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side, authorities said.

About 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 20, Vincent Duran was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries after the crash near South Palo Verde Road and East 44th Street, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Duran died of injuries, the release said.

Preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle's driver, Maya Ortiz, 33, didn't stop at a stop sign, causing Duran to crash into her vehicle, the release said.

Ortiz was cited for causing serious physical injury or death from a moving violation and failure to stop at a stop sign. Impairment was not a factor in the crash, the release said.

The investigation continues.